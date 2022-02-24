Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 24, 2022

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated January 9-15, 2022.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• D’Onofrio, J, to D’Erasmo, Vito, 103 Fox Hill Dr (600-11.1-1-3), (R), $480,000

• Adesso, A, to Johnson, Lauretta, 1007 Bluffs Dr N (600-11.2-1-33), (R), $530,000

• Jill, M, & Natale, M, to Joyce, John, 31 Fox Hill Dr, #3407 (600-11.2-1-187), (R), $479,000

• Battista, C, to Figueroa, Sergio, 38 Baiting Hollow Ln (600-40-3-12), (R), $560,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Caldwell, J, to Tracy, Gerald, 31 Golden Spruce Dr (600-80.1-1-19), (R), $605,000

• Benedetto Land Inc. to Dreamwork Farms LLC, 2822 River Rd (600-136-1-4), (V), $1,175,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Strzelecki, G, to VR1982 LLC, 420 Flanders Rd (900-119-1-22), (R), $295,000

• Nickerson, N & J, to Sanford, Eric, 18 Pine Ave (900-123-2-14.1), (R), $450,000

• Kujawski, B, to Pizzuto Jr, Anthony, 189 Woodhull Ave (900-138-1-96.1), (R), $442,000

• Curreri, R, to 55 Huntington Lane LLC, 3 Old Quogue Rd (900-139-2-3), (C), $260,000

• Smith/Williams, P, to Ramos & Avila-Chinchilla, Obis & Milvian, 3 Pebble Way (900-142-1-1.34), (R), $535,000

• Austin, L, by Administrator to Conway, Constance, 22 Pine Ct (900-164-3-58), (R), $282,000

• Worthington, M, by Administrator to Hintze, Sean, 476 Brookhaven Ave (900-167-1-20), (R), $367,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Klemm, T & P, to Squire, Charles, 170 Rockcove Ct (1000-33-3-19.10), (R), $1,710,000

• Cruz, J & M, to Vincents, David, 900 Bailey Ave (1000-34-3-33), (R), $580,000

• Wippert III, F & A, to Sarkis Jr, George, 721 Main St (1001-2-5-37), (R), $600,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Auer, S, Trust to Menjivar-Villeda, Josue, 2150 New Suffolk Ave (1000-114-12-15), (R), $950,000

• Borowy, P & B, to Torres Hernandez, Nelson, 18800 Route 25 (1000-115-6-5), (R), $629,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Pascucci, M, to Hansen, Ben, 305 Narrow River Rd (1000-26-3-11), (V), $265,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Tyte, A & M, to Jill, Matthew, 43 Smugglers Path (600-8-2-10.10), (R), $1,825,000

• Wysoczanski, J & B, to Gervasi, Nicola, 5 Midland St (600-13-4-15), (R), $340,000

• Breitner, J Trust to Amatrucola, Joseph, 46 Tyler Dr (600-64-1-6.22), (R), $782,000

• Reed, F, & Ulmet, C, to Farez, Miguel, 185 Arrowhead Ave (600-82-5-12), (R), $495,000

• Dalton Studios LLC to McCormick, Tami, 171 Rabbit Run (600-84-2-34.31), (R), $525,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Gannon, F S.I. Trust to Stern, Ricki, 17 Point Ln (700-1-2-1.14), (R), $3,200,000

• Miller, J, to Dorment Jr, Christopher, 13 Clinton Ave (700-5-2-35.3), (R), $1,310,000

• Kronwitt, J & M, to Brooks, Jared, 10 Sylvan Rd (700-7-3-11), (R), $840,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Flood, T & M, to Fredrickson, Garry, 670 Youngs Ave (1000-64-1-1), (R), $615,000

• Hoffman, M, by Executor to Russell, David, 1325 Smith Dr S (1000-76-2-34.2), (V), $60,000

• Wester, R & A, to Hettich, Craig, 825 Cedar Dr (1000-78-7-37), (R), $910,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Seus-Shepard, J, Trust to Kito Jr, Drew, 170 Maple Rd (600-26-2-25), (R), $390,000

• Howe Jr, R & S, to Westwood Building Corp, 53 Deane St (600-33-1-26), (R), $305,000

• Bubka, S, to Cutalo, Matthew, 18 Tide Ct (600-50-1-24), (R), $675,000

• Baumann Jr, E, to Verbeke, Heather, 8 19th St (600-52-2-54), (R), $495,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)