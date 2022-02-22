Harry E. Wilkinson

Riverhead resident Harry Wilkinson died Feb. 18, 2022, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Port Jefferson. He was 75.

Born May 17, 1946, in Brooklyn, he was the son of Harry and Agnes (Rodnite) Wilkinson.

Following graduation from high school, Mr. Wilkinson served with the U.S. Marines, from 1968 to 1972, and was awarded a Purple Heart medal. He was the owner of various small businesses.

He is survived by his wife, Louise; his sons, William and Phillip; and his sisters, Dolores, Barbara and Nancy.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, March 10, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Community Baptist Church in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at the church at 10 a.m. Friday, March 11, followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery at noon.

Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.

Memorial donations may be made to Riverhead Kiwanis Club, P.O. Box 572, Jamesport, NY 11947 or Rocky Point Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6249, 109 King Road, Rocky Point, NY 11778.