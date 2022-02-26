Blotters: Riverhead man charged with DWI in Riverside

Southampton police arrested a Riverhead man on Monday for driving while intoxicated.

Mario Tocayxuya, 32, was observed failing to maintain his lane while traveling south on Flanders Road. He was stopped in Riverside, where police report he had red glassy eyes and his breath smelled like alcohol. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and failed a breath test.

Mr. Tocayxuya was transported to police headquarters, where he was held for morning arraignment. He’s been charged with drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway, moving from lane unsafely and a DWI.

• A Riverside man was arrested on Sunday after another Riverside resident found him asleep on his living room floor.

According to a police report, Braulio Perez, 36, was intoxicated when police arrived. He was arrested and processed for morning arraignment. He’s been charged with trespassing.

• A series of vehicle break-ins were reported in Flanders last week to Southampton police.

At least three callers reported someone took cash or other items from their unlocked vehicles last Thursday night. Another caller reported a man digging for clams near her home early Friday morning, in case it could be connected to someone breaking into her unlocked vehicle the night before.

• A Greenport woman was arrested in Riverside Saturday after police found she had an active warrant with Riverhead Town Justice Court.

According to a police report, Emma Goodale, 30, was acting suspiciously and evading patrolling officers in the area. She gave her name to the police willingly, but her story about why she was in the area kept changing. A Riverhead police officer took custody of Ms. Goodale.

• Police arrested a 20-year-old Flanders resident for underage drinking last Thursday.

According to a police report, an officer saw Walner Lopezbonilla drinking a White Claw in public. Mr. Lopezbonilla, who was arrested in Flanders, was later released. He’s been charged with unlawful possession of alcohol by a person under 21 and open consumption of an alcoholic beverage.

• A Riverhead man told police on Saturday morning that someone used his personal information to open a Montgomery Ward account and attempted to use it to buy a laptop computer valued at $1,106.

• Lester Langhorne, 66, address unavailable, was charged with second-degree harassment, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree criminal contempt and obstruction of breathing last Thursday at Peconic Crossing on West Main Street in Riverhead. Additional information was not available.

• Victor Velasquez, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated following his arrest at the intersection of Edgar Avenue and Hubbard Avenue in Aquebogue.

• Shareem Giles, age and address unavailable, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after being arrested near the Village Grocery on East Main Street. Additional information was not available.

• Rolman Garcia-Xicay, age and address unavailable, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and false personation following his arrest on Peconic Avenue in Riverhead last Thursday.

• A woman stole a purse from the Jewelry Box and Gift Shoppe on Route 25A in Wading River last Wednesday. The purse was valued at $270, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.