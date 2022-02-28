Aquebogue man dies following single-vehicle crash on Sound Avenue, Q&A with N.Y. marijuana expert
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Aquebogue man dies following single-vehicle crash on Sound Avenue
Q&A: What are the implications of legalized marijuana in New York?
Governor says New York expected to lift mask mandate for schools Wednesday
At Riverhead church, pastor leads prayers for the people of Ukraine
Attorney with ties to cannabis industry to be appointed to Riverhead IDA
‘Mini-Betty White,’ 12, raises funds for Kent Animal Shelter
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Village board opposed to Mitchell Park landing site proposed for Peconic Jitney
As Gov. Hochul pulls housing proposal from budget, Greenport discusses accessory apartments
Southold science teacher selected to state’s master teaching program
Greenport businessman settles civil suit with $5.5M payout to estate of man he killed in crash
NORTHFORKER
10 things to do on the North Fork this March
Hidden North Fork: Hike your way to The Wrecks
Crate & Barrel opens first New York outlet at Tanger in Riverhead
North Fork Crush, a wine and spirits shop with a local twist, coming to Greenport
One Minute on the North Fork: A walk through New Suffolk
Exploring the lighthouses of Southold Town
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 32 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 16.