Aquebogue resident Ryan L. Dupuis died Feb. 27, 2022, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 26.

Ryan was born Aug. 29, 1995, to Kevin and Michele (Mickoliger) Dupuis. He was a 2014 graduate of Riverhead High School and worked as a lineman for International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1049.

His passion was being a mechanic. He enjoyed bowling and boating, and he was also a racing enthusiast.

Predeceased by his grandparents Louis and Marsha Mickoliger, he is survived by his parents, of Aquebogue; his sister, Payton Dupuis of Aquebogue; his grandparents Raymond and Jackie Dupuis of Texas; his aunts and uncles Melanie Dupuis, Christal Broadbent, Tammy Mickoliger, Tracy Mickoliger (Kevin Flynn) and Louann Mickoliger; and many cherished friends.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, March 3, from 3 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 4, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice Camp Good Grief.

