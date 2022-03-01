Riverhead resident Henrietta Cetas died Feb. 26, 2022, at South Bay Hospital in Sun City Center, Fla. She was 100.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, March 10, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A celebration of her life will take place Friday, March 11, at Calvary Baptist Church in Riverhead, with a viewing period at 10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11. Burial will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church of Riverhead.

A complete obituary will appear in next week’s News-Review.