Henrietta Cetas
Riverhead resident Henrietta Cetas died Feb. 26, 2022, at South Bay Hospital in Sun City Center, Fla. She was 100.
The family will receive visitors Thursday, March 10, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A celebration of her life will take place Friday, March 11, at Calvary Baptist Church in Riverhead, with a viewing period at 10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11. Burial will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church of Riverhead.
A complete obituary will appear in next week’s News-Review.