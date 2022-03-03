Town Hall Notes: Hearing set for Suffolk Theater expansion; new lieutenant in police department

Lt. Jonathan Devereaux is sworn in to his new position by Riverhead Town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

The Suffolk Theater’s plan to add 28 market-rate apartments on the upper floors of a proposed expansion of the theater will be the subject of a public hearing April 5.

The apartments would feature 20 studio units and eight one-bedroom units. The site plan application seeks approval to construct an addition in the rear portion of the theater that would be nearly 60 feet. The expansion would allow for a new backstage area, dressing rooms, green rooms, restrooms, a kitchenette and other accessory space to the theater. It would total about 2,970 square feet of ground floor commercial space.

The application also includes related parking, lighting and landscaping improvements.

The Town Board on Tuesday issued a “negative declaration” on the additions, meaning that the board feels the expansion will not have a significant environmental impact.

The hearing will be held during the 2 p.m. Town Board meeting April 5.

New lieutenant sworn-in

The Riverhead Police Department is back to full strength as far as lieutenants go, according to Police Chief David Hegermiller.

Jonathan Devereaux was the most recent to be promoted from sergeant to the rank of lieutenant. He was officially promoted two weeks ago by the Town Board, but was unable to attend the meeting, so he was sworn in Tuesday.

Lt. Devereaux joins Ed Frost and Danielle Willsey as the newest lieutenants in the department. The department replaced all three of its lieutenants, the third highest ranking officer, over the course of the past year, following retirements of longtime officers Richard Boden, Sean Egan and Dave Lessard.

Lt. Willsey became the department’s first female lieutenant in November.

In December, Chief Hegermiller said his department had “record” high retirements and hirings.