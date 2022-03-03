Lt. Jonathan Devereaux is sworn in to his new position by Riverhead Town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, March 3, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town Hall Notes: Hearing set for Suffolk Theater expansion; new lieutenant in police department

Boys Winter Track: Confort takes comfort in his hurdling progress

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

With roundabout ruled out, it’s back to the drawing board at Love Lane

NORTHFORKER

East End Food Market will stay open year-round

Farm Stand to Plate: Fettunta with Jamesport Sourdough Bread & Spring Greens

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 15.