Police investigating report of attempted armed burglary

Riverhead Town police are investigating an attempted armed burglary that occurred on West Main Street Wednesday night.

A suspect reportedly armed with a handgun attempted to gain entry into a room at the Greenview Inn, located at 1433 W. Main St. The suspect kicked the door and then attempted to gain entry through a window before fleeing the area, police said. The room was occupied and the reporting person provided a description of the suspect as wearing dark clothing, a face covering and sunglasses.

Police responded to the scene shortly before 11 p.m. A K-9 unit assisted in a search of the area but the suspect was not located.

Detectives are investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to call Riverhead police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.