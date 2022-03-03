Domestic incident leads police to man responsible for two prior robberies

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

A man allegedly responsible for two robberies was arrested Thursday morning following a short foot pursuit as officers tracked him down following an unrelated domestic incident, according to Riverhead Town police.

Stanley Battle, whom police said was homeless, forcibly stole money from two men at Grangebel Park on Oct. 31, 2021, police said. On Feb. 20, he forcibly stole money from a man at the Riverside Laundry on West Main Street.

He faces two counts of second-degree robbery in the first case. In the most recent case, he faces a count of second-degree assault in addition to another count of second-degree robbery.

Mr. Battle was arrested after police were initially notified at around 4:30 a.m. of a domestic incident at Peconic Crossing on West Main Street. Mr. Battle allegedly violated a stay away order of protection, leading to a police investigation.

Officers spotted Mr. Battle at around 8:17 a.m. in the area of Grangebel Park. Mr. Battle tried to flee on foot and was stopped and then “violently resisted arrest,” police said.

He was taken into custody and neither Mr. Battle nor the officers were injured, police said.

He faces several charges related to that incident: first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree harassment and resisting arrest.

He is currently being held at police headquarters and is awaiting arraignment, police said.