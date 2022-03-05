Police Blotters: Riverside man arrested for assault

Southampton Town police arrested a Riverside man in his home last Tuesday for second-degree assault.

Adonias Estradasinay, 33, has been charged with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing and intent to use a weapon.

According to a police report, he refused to exit the residence. He was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where he was held for arraignment. Additional details were not available.

• A Riverhead man was arrested on Sunday for driving while intoxicated.

According to a police report, Luis Salgranados, 34, had been observed stopping in a traffic circle, backing up and heading south and was approached by a police officer after he pulled over in Riverside.

Mr. Salgranados told police he had two beers and was giving his friend a ride home. He also said he did not have a driver’s license, according to an incident report. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and failed a pre-screen breath test.

Mr. Salgranados has been charged with a DWI, driving the wrong direction on a one-way street and a motor vehicle violation for driving without a license.

• An East Quogue man was arrested in Flanders Sunday after police responded to reports of a reckless, erratic vehicle.

According to a police report, an officer observed the vehicle swerving in and out of its lane, and leave the roadway and hit a PSEG pole. The driver, 34-year-old Matthew Valentino, performed poorly on field sobriety tests and admitted to taking two Vicodin pills and smoking marijuana.

Mr. Valentino was arrested and transported to police headquarters for processing. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and multiple traffic violations.

• A Flanders man was arrested in Westhampton last Monday for driving without a license.

Oscar Ascenciotop, 30, was stopped for a traffic violation, according to a police report. His privilege to operate a motor vehicle was suspended in March 2020 for failing to pay a driver’s assessment fee. He also lacked proof of vehicle insurance.

Mr. Ascenciotop was arrested and released on an appearance ticket. He’s been charged with driving without a license, operating a motor vehicle without financial securing and failing to signal appropriately.

• A vehicle was vandalized in Riverside last week, according to a police report filed last Wednesday.

Someone threw a brick at the vehicle’s windshield, causing it to shatter and break. Two tires had also been slashed. The owner did not know why someone might have targeted her property. A detective will follow up with an investigation.

Riverhead Town Police

• A man stole wire from Home Depot on Route 58 on Feb. 26. Police did not indicate the value of the stolen items.

• A Riverhead man told police Feb 23 that someone had attempted to use stolen credit card information at Ulta on Route 58.

• A Baiting Hollow man told police last Wednesday that someone attempted to open a bank account in his name.

• Gary McVeigh, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated following his arrest Sunday on West Main Street in Riverhead.

• John Wright, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while ability impaired Feb. 24 on Pulaski Street.

• Janet Reeberg, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny at Shoprite on Route 58 on Feb. 26.

• Jermaine Crosby, 41, address unavailable, was charged early Tuesday with trespassing at Walmart on Route 58.

• Maryann Walsh, 51, address unavailable, was charged with trespassing on Feb. 22 at Shoprite on Route 58.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.