County unveils $1M coastal resiliency plan, Scientists searching for solutions after bay scallop disaster
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Monday, March 7, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
County unveils $1M plan to boost coastal resiliency efforts
OLA of Eastern Long Island teams up with NYC organization to offer free legal services to East End youth
Under new program, scientists searching for solutions after bay scallop disaster
NORTHFORKER
These North Fork businesses are supporting Ukraine relief efforts
North Fork dining scene moves toward something a little more casual
As northforker celebrates 10 years, we look toward the future
Meet photographer David Benthal, the man behind the lens for Northforker
One Minute on the North Fork: A day at the aquarium
Why you should consider planting a native garden this spring
WEATHER
Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 34 when it will be breezy with a chance of showers.