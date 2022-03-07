Paul F Habighorst, 96, of Calverton passed away peacefully on March 3, 2022.

He was the husband of the late Joan Habighorst. Paul was born in Bielefeld, Germany, the son of Paul and Clara (Tempelmeier) Habighorst.

Paul served in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II, stationed in Greenland and Iceland. He then went on to obtain a Bachelor of Science degree from Queens College in New York. Over the course of his career, he managed several F.W. Woolworth stores throughout New York and Rhode Island. He was also an accomplished pianist, furniture craftsman, landscaper and anything else he put his brilliant mind to. Most of all he was a wonderful, loving father. Family was so important to him and he will be deeply missed by us all.

He is survived by his loving daughters, June Gulcius, Ruth Dougherty and Irene Patrovic, and six grandchildren, Robert, Christopher, Caroline, Marlene, Julie and Daniel.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, March 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Burial at Calverton National Cemetery will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider planting a tree in his honor by visiting thetreesremember.com.

