Delio G. Izzillo

Delio G. Izzillo of Southold, formerly of Valley Stream, N.Y., died Thursday, March 3, 2022. He was 95 years old.

Delio was born Dec. 23, 1926, in the Bronx, N.Y., to Antonette (Priziola) and Erminio Izzillo. After high school, he joined the U.S. Army and served from 1945 to 1946, attaining the rank of corporal. After the military he attended Fordham University, where he attained his Bachelor of Pharmaceutical Science degree.

He married the love of his life, Santena D’Alena, on June 11, 1949, in the Bronx and together they had four children.

He was a member of Blessed Sacrament R.C. Church in Valley Stream, N.Y. He worked as a self-employed pharmacist for 40 years. For 10 years he worked as the head pharmacist for Albert Einstein Clinic.

Delio was predeceased by his parents; his brother Frank Izzillo; and his son Emil Izzillo. He is survived by his wife, Santena; children Barbara LaPoma (Robert) of Southold, Delia Ciccone (Joseph) of Southold and Theresa McCarty (Glenn) of Southold; grandchildren Raymond Ciccone, Nicholas LaPoma, Katherine Velardi, Anthony Ciccone, Antoinette Corcoran, Patrick McCarty, Luke Izzillo and Gabrielle Izzillo; great-grandchildren Madilyn Ciccone, Joseph Velardi, Annabella Ciccone and Jade Velardi; and sister Evelyn Jabs of the Bronx.

The family received visitors March 6 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated March 7 at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father John Barrett officiating. Entombment, with U.S. Army honors, will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Farmingdale, N.Y.

