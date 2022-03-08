Riverhead woman recounts escape from Ukraine, Board of Ed meets Tuesday night
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
When war began, Anna Marynyak, 62, walked miles to Poland to reach safety
Cheerleading: In stunner, SWR takes fourth in state
Riverhead administrator, Lori Koerner, tapped for new assistant superintendent role
School staff, community members receive Narcan training at first of two sessions
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Girls Basketball: Locust Valley’s win streak doesn’t intimidate Porters
NORTHFORKER
My Favorite Things: Ned Baldwin
North Fork Dream Home: A calm life on the creek
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will move in tonight and the low will be around 29.