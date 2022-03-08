Riverhead woman recounts escape from Ukraine, Board of Ed meets Tuesday night

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

When war began, Anna Marynyak, 62, walked miles to Poland to reach safety

Cheerleading: In stunner, SWR takes fourth in state

Riverhead administrator, Lori Koerner, tapped for new assistant superintendent role

School staff, community members receive Narcan training at first of two sessions

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Girls Basketball: Locust Valley’s win streak doesn’t intimidate Porters

NORTHFORKER

My Favorite Things: Ned Baldwin

North Fork Dream Home: A calm life on the creek

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will move in tonight and the low will be around 29.