Real Estate Transfers: March 10, 2022

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated January 23-29, 2022.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Sea House Properties to Elder Rose Estate LLC, 95 Meetinghouse Creek Rd (600-113-2-11), (V), $150,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Shellinger, T & L, to Thermos, Kimon, 39 Palane N (600-40-2-12.10), (R), $800,000

• Aitken, W & L, to Diana, James, 79 Baiting Hollow Ln (600-62-3-2.8), (R), $705,550

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• AMP Development LLC to Guastaferro, Nicholas, 1030 Horseshoe Dr (1000-95-4-18.17), (R), $1,060,000

• Kaufman, A & S, to Farm Creative LLC, 1355 Cox Ln (1000-96-3-8), (R), $1,188,000

• Rimor Development LLC to Duffy, John, Harvest Pointe, Home 112 (1000-102.1-2-56), (R), $875,000

• Meyer Syrkin Trust, etal., to Quinn, Brian, 2015 Stillwater Ave (1000-103-8-3), (R), $713,000

• Liguori, P, to Sharma, Rahul, 155 Broadwaters Rd (1000-104-12-8.1), (R), $975,000

• Chandler Real Estate to Hofman, Mitchell, 80 Alvahs Ln (1000-109-2-6), (R), $679,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Thalassinos, G, to Chryssiadis Trust, Mary, 5040 The Long Way (1000-21-5-17), (R), $740,000

• Paleos, G & V, to Koutsoubis Family Trust, 50 The Crescent (1000-30-2-35), (V), $425,000

• Filippides, N & K, to Donson, Nathaniel, 1687 Rocky Point Rd (1000-30-3-11), (R), $949,000

• Diaz Trusts & Longo, I, to Colosi, Renato, 1090 Stars Rd (1000-31-4-3), (R), $785,000

• PNB Holding LLC to Halsey Trust, Micah, 325 Bay Ave (1000-31-10-11), (R), $1,125,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• B C B Properties LLC to Pineda-Arias, Pablo, 18 Ludlam Ave (900-141-2-17), (R), $310,000

• Oliver, B, to Jacobs, Glen, 111 Royal Ave (900-148-2-41), (R), $285,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Williams, T, Trust to Nastasi, John, 706 Wiggins Ln (1000-35-4-18), (R), $1,955,000

• US Bank National to Moutafis, Peter, 175 Dawn Dr (1000-35-5-21), (R), $900,000

• Hecht, H & Lobacz, S to Kraus, George, 2500 Maple Ln, Unit 15 (1000-38.1-1-15), (C), $660,000

• Jerad Motel Group to North Road Motel LLC, 62005 CR 48 (1000-40-1-1), (C), $5,000,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Staib, D & M, to Glass, Benjamin, 313 Manor Ln (600-47-1-4), (R), $785,000

• Higgins, D & JD, Jr to Martorana, Frank, 1558 Main Rd (600-68-2-3.1), (R), $539,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Pier, A & G, to Rosen, Jeremy, 25 E Side Ave (1000-99-3-18), (R), $1,700,000

• Nugent, J & K, to Oakes, Ryan, 600 Eastward Ct (1000-115-7-5), (R), $699,000

• Martin, J & D, to 2740 Deep Hole Drive LLC, 2740 Deep Hole Dr (1000-123-4-11), (R), $4,100,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Gustave Flaubert LLC to 950 Maple Lane Orient LLC, 950 Maple Ln & 1305 Munn Ln (1000-17-4-12.1), (V), $795,000

• Cassaro, D & M, to Orient Moon LLC, 420 Willow Terrace Ln (1000-26-2-10), (V), $560,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Angelson, M & M, to KFOK LLC, 20879 & 27625 CR 48 (1000-73-6-2.2), (V), $2,625,000

• Wax, R & E, to Stolpinski, James, 5455 Indian Neck Ln (1000-86-6-12), (R), $1,200,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Alesio, K, Trust to Cosgrove, Brian, 938 Sound Shore Rd (600-8-1-37), (R), $1,427,500

• Gene’s Four Seasons to Riverhead NY Properties, 911 Ostrander Ave (600-107-3-24.4), (R), $695,000

• Ringer, A, by Executor to Francescani, Christopher, 37 Blueberry Commons (600-109.1-1-37), (R), $350,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Castle, J & M, to Monahan, Brian, 30 Country Club Dr (700-1-2-31), (V), $495,000

• O’Hara, S, to Broncaccio, William, 133 N Ferry Rd (700-7-3-49), (R), $915,000

• Bowers, J, & Lanto, A, to McGloin, Maura, 5 Mimosa Pl (700-17-1-72), (R), $905,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Weisburd, L, to Mark J., McAvoy PSL LLC, 8 Seacove Ln (600-89-2-52.13), (R), $740,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Sigurdsson Baldur LLC to Ben-Ami, Gil, 1800 Hyatt Rd (1000-50-1-4), (R), $1,800,000

• Schlaefer, M, to Ifestos LLC, 47025 CR 48 (1000-55-2-23), (C), $875,000

• Tom’s North Fork Properties to Salento Corp, 44780 CR 48 (1000-63-1-24), (C), $1,200,000

• Goed Intent LLC to Antona, Robert, 355 Summer Ln (1000-78-9-12), (R), $1,150,000

• Burke, R & A, Trust to Sheridan, Mary, 940 Oak Dr (1000-80-2-8), (R), $830,000

• Orstein, L, & Brown, L, to Zangari, Francesco, 580 Jacobs Ln (1000-88-1-9), (R), $475,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• 1 Nova Corp to East End SCN LLC, 2925 N Wading River Rd (600-27-2-23.1), (C), $505,000

• Vecchio, J & J, to Wickham, Robert, 115 Cliff Rd (600-27-3-22), (R), $615,000

• Robinson, A & E ,Trusts to Hoffman, Paul, 176 Creek Rd (600-29-1-32), (R), $300,000

• Calabrese, F, by Heirs to Slattery, Daniel, 64 20th St (600-53-2-19), (R), $455,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)