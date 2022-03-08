Riverhead resident Denise Feeley-Manarel died March 7, 2022, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care. She was 66.

Born Jan. 21, 1956, Denise was the daughter of Thomas and Marilyn Feeley. She was a 1974 graduate of Southold High School. She married Ross Manarel on July 15, 1979, in Hampton Bays. She worked as a real estate broker in Riverhead.

Denise enjoyed the beach, birds and entertaining, and she was a fantastic cook. She loved being with her family.

Predeceased by her parents, she is survived by her husband, Ross; her daughter, Sarah Burgess (Kevin) of Riverhead, and son, Jordan Ross “JR” Manarel (Maggie); her siblings, Ellen Smith of Florida, Tom Feeley of Bohemia, Arlene Skwara of Texas and Richard Feeley of Southold; grandchildren Jackson and Austin; stepchildren Michael Manarel (Laura), Lisa Jackson and David Manarel (Panida); step-grandchildren Max, Zoe, Matthew, Gavin, Kyah, Tara and Luca; and many loving nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors Friday, March 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care.

