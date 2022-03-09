Revived application seeks to add stores between Tanger I and Tanger II, Riverhead hurdler gets big-arena experience

The proposal is located between Tanger I and Tanger II. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Revived application seeks to add stores between Tanger I and Tanger II

Boys Winter Track: Riverhead hurdler gets big-arena experience

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Mattituck Students organize book and toy drive for children fleeing Ukraine

NORTHFORKER

Most Popular: Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., Peconic

touchGOODS is planning expansion next door

WEATHER

Expect the snow and rain mix to taper off later today with less than an inch of total accumulation and a high temperature near 35 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will move in tonight and the low will be around 30.