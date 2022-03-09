Cops: Body found inside burned vehicle at Baiting Hollow home

The damaged home in Baiting Hollow pictured Wednesday morning following the fatal vehicle fire. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

A person was found dead inside a vehicle that had been engulfed in flames outside a Baiting Hollow home Tuesday night, according to Riverhead Town police.

The body was discovered inside the vehicle after members of the Riverhead Fire Department extinguished the fire. The body was removed from the scene and transported to the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Police were notified just after 10:30 p.m. of reports of a vehicle fire at the residence at 2 Sebastian Drive, located off Sound Avenue. The vehicle was fully engulfed when first responders arrived. An exterior wall of the home and a dumpster nearby on the property also caught fire.

Riverhead detectives responded to investigate along with the Suffolk County Police Arson Squad.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500.