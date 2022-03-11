New restaurant pitched for former Caboose bar, Community rallies support for school security guard
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Friday, March 11, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Habitat for Humanity plans Greenport home
Southold Drama club presents ‘Chicago’
Guest Spot: I will vote ‘no’ on justice court bond
NORTHFORKER
First Look: The Dimon Estate opens in Jamesport
North Fork Open Houses: 9 listings for the week of March 12
WEATHER
It’ll be mostly sunny with a high near 46 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Rain is likely after 2 a.m. Friday into Saturday and will intensify as a storm moves into the area Saturday. The NWS forecast calls for a wintry mix of rain and snow on Saturday with accumulation of less than a half inch of snow. Sunny skies will return Sunday with a high around 38.