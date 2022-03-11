Cops: Bicyclist airlifted after accident at Route 105, Flanders Road intersection

A bicyclist was airlifted after being struck by a car at the Route 105 and Flanders Road intersection Thursday night, according to Southampton Town police.

Police were notified just after 9 p.m. of the crash and patrol units found the bicyclist was conscious and alert. The 32-year-old was treated at the scene by members of the Flanders Northampton Volunteer Ambulance before being transported by Suffolk County Police Aviation Unit to an area hospital.

The driver of a 2006 Mustang — a 19-year-old Manorville woman — was driving home from work and had a green light at the intersection heading south when the bicyclist, traveling west, crossed in front, police said.

No charges were announced.

Southampton detectives responded to investigate the accident. The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information can contact police at 631-702-2230.