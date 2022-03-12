Blotters: Juveniles charged with burglary at Little Flower school

• Three juveniles were arrested on Feb. 17 after Riverhead Town police received a call from Little Flower Children’s Services in Wading River in regard to a burglary that occurred overnight at the Little Flower school, according to police. The police detective division was notified and assisted in the investigation.

Police did not release the names of the three juveniles who were arrested.

• Southampton police arrested a Flanders man on Friday for driving a stolen vehicle while intoxicated.

Miguel Domingopascual, 25, was stopped on Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays for not maintaining his lane, after police received reports of an erratic driver. He was unsteady on his feet and his breath smelled of alcohol, but refused to participate in field sobriety tests.

Mr. Domingopascual was taken to police headquarters, where he spit on a police officer. Further investigation found the vehicle he had been driving was stolen. He’s been charged with criminal possession of stolen property, driving without a license, driving while intoxicated, and second degree harassment.

• About $4,400 worth of electric wiring was reported stolen from PSEG on Doctors Path Monday, according to Riverhead Town police.

• Two people stole about $1,200 worth of merchandise from the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store at Tanger Outlets Friday afternoon, according to police.

• A larceny totaling $878 was reported at Lowe’s on Route 58 last Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• Colleen Brown, age and address unavailable, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle on East Main Street last Wednesday.

• Roselyn DeJesus, age and address unavailable, was charged with two counts of petit larceny at police headquarters.

• Tyler Parkinson, age and address unavailable, was charged with second-degree harassment at Peconic Bay Medical Center last Tuesday afternoon, according to police. He was released on an appearance ticket.

• A Riverhead man was arrested in Bridgehampton last Thursday for false personation.

Carlos Flores Ortiz, 20, was stopped for driving a vehicle with no rear tail lights. The reporting officer found he had pending charges for false personation and took him to police headquarters for processing.

Mr. Flores Ortiz has been charged with an equipment violation, driving without a license and false personation.

• A Riverhead man was arrested in Hampton Bays last Tuesday for driving with suspended motor vehicle registration.

Erick Vargasortiz, 20, was stopped after a license plate reader indicated he had suspended or revoked New York State registration. Further investigation revealed it had been suspended for an insurance lapse in July.

Mr. Vargasortiz was released on a uniform traffic ticket and charged with a motor vehicle violation.

• Police arrested a Center Moriches man in Flanders last Tuesday for a menacing charge from January.

Audencio Velasquezvaley, 45, has been charged with second degree menacing and was arrested without incident.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.