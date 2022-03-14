Kimberly Ann Pawlowski

April 13, 1972 – March 8, 2022

Kimberly gained her angel wings on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the age of 49.

Kim was born in Port Jefferson, N.Y., the daughter of Stanley Pawlowski Jr. and Margaret Read Pawlowski. She was a beloved older sister to her five siblings, Margaret “Peggy” Byrnes (Robert Byrnes), Stanley Pawlowski III, Ellen Pawlowski, Kristine Pawlowski Rodriguez (Eduardo Rodriguez) and Paul Pawlowski (Anne Meister).

Kim graduated from Mattituck High School in 1991, and was friend to all. She cultivated lifelong friendships with those she met at St. Isidore’s Catholic School in her early years, Mattituck High School, work colleagues and many others along the way. She was dedicated to her friends and family, and cherished the strong bonds they had.

Kim was a talented athlete and grew up with a tennis racket in her hand. When the Pawlowski family moved from Rocky Point to Cutchogue in 1987, they constructed a tennis court in their backyard that enabled Kim to excel in the sport. She was named First Team All-Conference and played Division I tennis in college.

After earning several degrees and licenses in various professions, she worked as a phlebotomist. She showed love and kindness to her patients and was a trusted partner of the medical teams with which she served patients. Kim then went on to work in property management at Riverhead Landings for Related Management and Fairfield Properties. She managed a large team and over 50 properties on the East End. Kim had an unwavering work ethic. She was organized and on top of everything she did, yet led with compassion. She made her residents and colleagues feel special, forging friendships with them, as well as their extended families.

Kim had a heart of gold, and held a special place for those in need and those struggling with addiction. Kim regularly volunteered at homeless shelters and community outreach programs. Through her work at the shelters she forged relationships with individuals in need, often bringing food, clothes and necessities. Most importantly, Kim saw people for who they were and made them feel worthy. Kim loved random acts of kindness and paying it forward, and would regularly pay for the coffee of the people behind her at Starbucks and or surprise her loved ones at dinner with a paid bill. Beyond her generosity of time and service, in October 2020, Kim gave the gift of life to a friend’s brother and donated her kidney to him. Kim said that she never gave birth to children of her own, but she did give life.

Kim was a proud aunt and shared her life with her nieces and nephews, Elizabeth-Anne, Bryson, Madelyn, Brynn and Desmond. She showered them with love, gifts, treats and special notes and cards for every single important day, birthday or holiday, always making them feel special and important.

Kim showed the depths of her heart over and over, but never more than the way she cared for and attended to her Babci (Adele Pawlow­ski) for many years toward the end of her life. Kim carried out every whim or wish she had. Kim was Babci’s girl, and we are comforted knowing Babci met Kim with open arms and a “Hey, babe” when she left this world for the next.

Brian Stewart was the love of her life, and she was heartbroken to lose him in December 2019. Kim’s love for Brian was vast and wide, as well as the love she had for Brian’s daughter, Ashley, and his family. We are again comforted knowing Brian met her with a giant hug and his signature fireworks for her arrival in Heaven.

Kim loved traditions, organizing parties and just being together. In 2016, she decided upon a new family tradition. She purchased matching pajamas for every family member and forced everyone to wear them on Christmas. It has been a loved family tradition ever since.

Kim will be dearly missed every day by her family and many friends, and her beloved puppy, Mylo. She will be remembered for her loving spirit and kindness. She could always be counted on. She never forgot a birthday or missed a family event, she remembered upcoming surgeries for third cousins once removed, and she was always first in line to offer her support. Kim loved big and hard and if you were her friend, you were her family and you were in. Forever.

Please join us to celebrate the life and beautiful spirit of Kimberly Ann Pawlowski by being generous, kind and loving.

The family received visitors March 12 at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, N.Y., followed by a funeral service at Old Steeple Community Church in Aquebogue, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, to honor Kim’s memory and dedication to serving others, please consider donating to National Kidney Foundation or Maureen’s Haven Homeless Outreach.

