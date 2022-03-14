Riverhead resident Larry Jones died March 8, 2022, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 74.

Born April 2, 1947, in Port Jefferson, he was the son of Thelma Jones. He worked as a groundskeeper at Brookhaven National Laboratory. Family said he enjoyed fishing.

Predeceased by his daughter Kim McKinney and a grandchild, he is survived by his children, Victor, of Georgia; Larry, of Delaware; Tawana Dimanche of New Jersey; Danielle Perry of North Carolina; Cheryl Allen of California; and Aaron, of Chicago. Seventeen grandchildren and one great-grandchild also survive.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.