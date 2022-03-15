Daily Update: Former teacher sentenced to 10 years’ probation in rape case, Town awarded grant for clean water

Veronica Pezdan leaves First District Court in Central Islip after her arraignment in 2021. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Former SWR math teacher expresses ‘deep regret’ for relationship with student as she’s sentenced to 10 years’ probation

Suffolk Theater to host ‘All For Ukraine’ benefit concert on March 27

How the pandemic changed these North Fork businesses for the better

Kimberly Ann Pawlowski

NORTHFORKER

What makes a house a home? The answer has changed over the last decade

North Fork Dream Home: Perfectly private East Marion retreat

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be cloudy tonight and the low tonight will be around 38.