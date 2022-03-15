Daily Update: Former teacher sentenced to 10 years’ probation in rape case, Town awarded grant for clean water
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Former SWR math teacher expresses ‘deep regret’ for relationship with student as she’s sentenced to 10 years’ probation
Suffolk Theater to host ‘All For Ukraine’ benefit concert on March 27
How the pandemic changed these North Fork businesses for the better
NORTHFORKER
What makes a house a home? The answer has changed over the last decade
North Fork Dream Home: Perfectly private East Marion retreat
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be cloudy tonight and the low tonight will be around 38.