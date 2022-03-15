William J. ‘Danny’ Kennedy

William J. “Danny” Kennedy of Mattituck died Monday, March 7, 2022. He was 61 years old.

Danny was born March 10, 1960, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Claire (Higgins) and William J. Kennedy. After high school, he joined the United States Marine Corps and served from 1979 to 1982, attaining the rank of private. He was an avid fisherman and avid New York Yankees and New York Rangers fan.

Predeceased by his parents and his sister Eileen Bonamassa, Danny is survived by his wife, Geraldine Domaleski; children, Sashi Kennedy of Mocksville, N.C., Eileen Moschinger (Brenden) of Middle Island, N.Y., Michael Kennedy of Mattituck and Olivia Kennedy of Mattituck; grandchildren, Natalie Vass and Kailei Moschinger; and siblings Patricia Gannon of Georgia and Rosemary Brown of Greenport.

The family received visitors March 14 and 15 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Interment with U.S. Marine Corps honors took place at Calverton National Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.