Lifelong Riverhead resident Joan A. Heppner died March 14, 2022. She was 86.

She was born Oct. 7, 1935, in Riverhead, to Frank and Frances (Yakaboski) White.

A 1954 Riverhead High School graduate, she worked as a secretary at Riverhead Middle School for over 35 years.

In 1955, she married Ernest P. Heppner at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. She enjoyed camping, doll collecting, puzzles and spending time with her family.

Predeceased by her husband, in 2010, her son Ernest Jr. in 1958 and her daughter Nancy Heppner-Cushing in 2006, she is survived by her children Mark (Karen), of Aquebogue, Gregory, of Riverhead, Lynn (Edward) Carey of Riverhead and her son-in-law Daniel (Lauren) Cushing of Aquebogue; her grandchildren, Matthew (Lindsey) Heppner of Virginia, Jeffrey (Jennifer) Heppner of Tennessee, Anthony Heppner of North Carolina, Janelle Carey of Massachusetts and Logann Carey of Riverhead; her great-grandchildren, Stella, Colton, Easton, Haylee and Reese; and her loving canine companion, Loki.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, March 20, from 2 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place Monday, March 21, at 10 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church. Interment will take place at St. John’s Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Kent Animal Shelter.

