Town to hold forum on $10M downtown grant, Two years have passed since COVID-19 arrived

The Railroad Avenue area in Riverhead is expected to be developed as part of a transit-oriented development. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Two years after first COVID-19 fatality in New York, shifting to a new stage as cases decline

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold Town Board starts discussion about community housing fund referendum

NORTHFORKER

Tradewinds Brewing Co. making special beer to aid Ukraine relief efforts

Most Popular: Turkuaz Grill, Riverhead

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be cloudy tonight and the low tonight will be around 38.