Riverhead man reflects on long journey with COVID, Baseball catcher returns home for senior season

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Thursday, March 17, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS REVIEW
One year later, Riverhead man reflects on long journey of surviving COVID
Baseball: After one season with St. Anthony’s, Riverhead catcher returns home
Real Estate Transfers: March 17, 2022
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Town Board divided on buildings study and location of new justice complex
Junior prom theme, ‘Southern Soiree,’ sparks controversy in Southold
Baseball: Signs point in the right direction for Tuckers
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: St. Patrick’s Day-themed events we’re looking forward to this week
WEATHER
It will be cloudy and rainy today with a high near 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for more showers this evening and the low tonight will be around 41.