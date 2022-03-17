Public hearing set for April 19 on proposal for bread-making operation in South Jamesport

The business would operate out of a barn on the homeowner’s South Jamesport property. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

A South Jamesport man is seeking a home occupation permit to establish a bread-making operation in an existing barn on his property.

Brett Koons, whose business in called Jamesport Sourdough Company, is located on just under an acre on the west side of Washington Avenue.

The site is zoned B-40, which is 1-acre residential.

The Town Board will hold a public hearing on the special permit application for the proposal at the April 19 Town Board meeting, which starts at 6 p.m.

Mr. Koons had previously gone before the town Zoning Board of Appeals for the same proposal in 2021 for an interpretation of whether the equipment proposed to be used was “customary household equipment.”

The ZBA said it was but it also put conditions on the application:

1. The home occupation may not be expanded beyond that which the applicant has described in their application and at the public hearing.

2. No coffee shall be roasted or sold in any accessory structure used for the home occupation.

3. No signage, other than the small nameplate allowed pursuant to Chapter 301, Section 3, may be posted on the premises. Any signage placed on the premises, including traffic direction or business identification (sandwich board), shall not be permitted.

4. Bread products may be delivered or picked up by appointment only.

5. There shall be no “open houses” of the business.

6. There shall be no on-site consumption by customers on the premises.

Mr. Koons said he has a table at the East End Food Market and expects do a lot of business that way. The Riverhead Planning Department has labeled the application a Type II action, which means no further environmental review is required.

“I don’t think anyone will object to the smell of bread,” Councilman Frank Beyrodt said.