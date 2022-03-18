Local restaurants support push to make to-go cocktails permanent, Former school administrator to receive payout of full salary after resignation

Sam Schneider, pictured in 2019, will be paid in full for the remainder of the school year under the terms of a settlement agreement. (File photo)

RIVERHEAD NEWS REVIEW

Former Riverhead administrator to be paid in full under terms of settlement agreement

Should alcoholic to-go drinks from restaurants become permanent?

Column: For Billy Joel, helping Ukraine is personal

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Hotels are coming to Southold. Here’s why.

NORTHFORKER

Meat’s Meat BBQ prepares to open in Mattituck with desserts from The Treatery

North Fork Open Houses: 6 listings for the week of March 19

WEATHER

Expect cloudy skies this morning that give way to afternoon sun with a high temperature near 58 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain will move in tonight and thunderstorms are possible in the area on Saturday with a low around 44.

Sunny skies are forecast for Sunday with a high near 54.