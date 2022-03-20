Public hearing set for April 7 on development that includes Chick-fil-A, Dunkin’ Donuts

A Chick-fil-A has been proposed as part of a development at Route 58 and Mill Road. (Credit: Courtesy of Chick-fil-A)

A proposal to put a Chick-fil-A and other fast-food restaurants on a seven-acre property on the northwest corner of Mill Road and Route 58 took a step forward at Thursday’s Riverhead Planning Board meeting.

The Planning Board issued what’s known as a “negative declaration” for the proposal, meaning no further environmental study is needed and the proposal would not have any a significant negative environmental impact.

The Planning Board also voted to schedule a public hearing on the site plan proposal at the April 7 Planning Board meeting, with starts at 6 p.m.

The project, located on land owned by the Long Island Cauliflower Association, calls for four separate plans in what’s described as a mixed-use development featuring the Chick-fil-A restaurant with drive-thru and outdoor patio seating.

The proposal also features a Jimmy John’s restaurant and Dunkin’ Donuts. Another building would house a tenant that has not yet been identified and sit-down restaurant would also be included in the largest building at about 6,400 square feet.

The Dunkin’ Donuts and Jimmy John’s will have separate drive-thru windows, according to town planner Greg Bergman.

The applicant submitted a Traffic Impact Statement in December which recommended traffic mitigation at the intersection of Mill Road and the entrance to the Riverhead Center development.

One of the proposed improvements called for modifying the northbound approach to include a left turn lane with one through lane, one right turn and reconstruction of the traffic signal.

Planning Board member Ed Densieski said the buffer between the north part of the property and the homes there was not sufficient.

“Calling that woodland is very generous,” he said.