Fire damages front of Home Depot building

Firefighters on scene at the Riverhead Home Depot Monday. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

The Riverhead Fire Department responded to a fire outside the Riverhead Home Depot Monday afternoon that damaged the front of the Route 58 store.

The fire appeared to have sparked outside the front entrance, where a row of products were placed. The fire appeared to start around 12:30 p.m.

A Home Depot spokesperson said the situation is still developing.

“The safety of our associates and customers is our number one priority,” the spokesperson said, adding that additional information was not yet available.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.