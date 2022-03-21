Peter Joseph Gensler of Southold died Wednesday, March 16, 2022. He was 29 years old.

Peter was born on Feb. 14, 1993, in Southampton, N.Y., to Michael and Maryann (Strickland) Gensler. Peter attended Southold Schools and the State University of New York College at Geneseo.

Peter enjoyed reading and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his parents and his siblings, Maximilian, Alexander, Michael, John and Kateri.

Peter’s family will receive visitors Monday, March 21, from 6 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope House Ministries in Port Jefferson, N.Y. (hhm.org).

This is a paid notice.