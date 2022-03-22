Firefighters on scene at the Riverhead Home Depot Monday. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS REVIEW

Fire damages front of Home Depot building

Flanders woman indicted for vehicular manslaughter following crash that caused daughter’s death

Teaming up to support children misplaced by war in Ukraine

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Sports East developers will formally file to build this month

Cops: Southold man fatally struck by LIRR train near Hicksville

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: Thoughtfully designed with a wall of windows in Mattituck

Shelter Island’s Pridwin announces June reopening

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be cloudy tonight with a low around 34.