Flanders resident Donald C. Henderson died March 20, 2022. He was 60.

The family will receive visitors Friday, March 25, from 10 to 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Riverhead. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Unity Baptist Church.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.

A complete obituary will follow.