Daily Update: Public input sessions begin on how to spend $10 million downtown revitalization grant
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS REVIEW
Local Planning Committee holds first meeting as process begins on allocating $10M for downtown projects
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport trustees may vote against parklets’ return
Mixed-use project in Southold still needs environmental review
‘Non-credible, Internet threat’ made against Southold school, prompting police presence Tuesday
NORTHFORKER
Karunā Hot Yoga in Greenport offers classes for yoga practitioners of all skill levels
WEATHER
It will be cloudy today with a high near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is expected after 8 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 40.