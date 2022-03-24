Real Estate Transfers: March 24, 2022

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated February 6-12, 2022.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Garrett, A, to Castro, Jessica, 97 Linda Ave (600-85-2-108), (R), $650,000

• Zoumas, I, to Higgins Jr, J. Donald, 132 Meetinghouse Creek & 2 lot (600-86-4-4.4), (R), $875,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Walsh Park Benevolent to Simoncini, Michael, 700 Peters Way (1000-6-2-3.10), (R), $200,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Brierley, P, by Heirs to Vozos, Lynn, 22 Fern Ave (900-148-4-44), (R), $90,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Saccente, F Trust, et al. to Swetow, Paul, 1579 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-71-2-28), (R), $2,150,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• 65 Soundview LLC to Dychiao, Gilbert, 65 Soundview Ave (1000-99-3-2), (R), $4,250,000

• Donlin, C, Trust to Martignetti, Anita, 910 New Suffolk Ave (1000-114-12-8), (R), $935,000

• Martorana, F & M, to Alworth, David, 3400 Deep Hole Dr (1000-115-17-11), (R), $870,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Wells, L, by Administrator to County of Suffolk, 4945 Sound Ave (600-20-2-7.4), (V), $613,800

• G & Z Riverhead Communty to Consoli, John, Country Wood Village, #1 (600-82.4-2-1), (R), $551,196

• Save More Homes LLC to Cardona, Karla, 33 Ruth Ct (600-85-1-10.37), (V), $579,900

• Mary Ellen Real Estate to 1716 Rt 58 LLC, 1716 Old Country Rd (600-101-1-10.21), (C), $5,000,000

• Cabrera, M, to General Contracting JC Co, 85 Philip St (600-106-1-22), (R), $300,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Gordon, H, by Executor to 2500 Soundview LLC, 2500 Soundview Ave (1000-94-2-1.5), (R), $700,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Cowan, P & G, to Ross, Dustin, 435 Mockingbird Ln (1000-55-6-15.57), (R), $900,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Curiel, M, to Curiel, Gregory, 103 Cedar Rd (600-27-3-50), (R), $255,000

• Dipierro Family Trust to Bubaris, Dillon, 45 North Woods Dr (600-35-4-15), (R), $620,000

• Grandelli, R, to 24 Hamilton St Inc, 9 Joshua Ct (600-75.1-2-23), (R), $487,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)