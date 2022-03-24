Vote expected today on revised CAT deal, Riverhead BOE signs lease for additional classrooms
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Thursday, March 24, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS REVIEW
Special meeting scheduled for Thursday morning as Town Board to vote on revised CAT deal
Riverhead Board of Education signs lease to add eight classrooms
Real Estate Transfers: March 24, 2022
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Gold Boots Foundation, set to host first fundraising event, honors memory of Seth Tramontana
Editorial: Greenport should renew parklets for another season
NORTHFORKER
Most Popular: Center Cuts, Mattituck
WEATHER
It will be rainy today with a high near 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
A thunderstorm is also possible with some storms capable of producing heavy rainfall. Wet weather will continue into the evening and there may be areas of patchy fog before 2 a.m.