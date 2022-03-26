Blotters: Police investigating two commercial burglaries

Riverhead Town police are investigating a pair of commercial burglaries that occurred early Wednesday morning.

In the first instance, police responded to a burglary alarm at Country Rotisserie on Route 58 and officers found someone had broken in by breaking glass on the front door. An undetermined amount of cash was reported stolen. Detectives responded to assist in the investgiation.

The second incident was reported just after 6 a.m. when police received a report of a commercial burglary at Wine Country Deli on Middle Country Road in Calverton. Officers again found someone had broken into the business and stolen an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.

• Riverhead Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on Middle Road in Riverhead at 2:27 p.m. last Thursday.

Upon arrival, officers found that a 2016 Chevrolet Express van was removed from the driveway of the residence. On Friday, at about 3 a.m., the stolen vehicle was located unoccupied by the Southampton Police Department on County Road 104, police said.

An investigation was conducted by Riverhead detectives and on Friday at about 8 p.m., detectives arrested Jermaine Crosby, 41, of Riverhead on the charge of third-degree grand larceny, for the theft of the vehicle.

• An Industrial Boulevard resident told police that someone stole $200 from an unlocked car early last Tuesday. The owner of a nearby house told police someone stole loose change from a car on the same street about 20 minutes later.

About 4 hours later, someone went into an unlocked car on Northville Turnpike and stole $5, according to police.

• A man stole $200 worth of beer from the Wading River King Kullen on Route 25A last Tuesday night, according to police.

• Someone opened a shed and stole three drills, three chainsaws and one grease gun from Middle Road Plantation on Middle Road early Saturday, according to police. No estimate was given on the value of the stolen items.

• Juan Jacobs, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated following his arrest on Segal Avenue in Riverhead on Friday night.

• Jose Lopez, age and address unavailable, was charged with DWI at 1 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Doctors Path and Northville Turnpike in Riverhead, according to police.

• Earley Rodwell, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny at Walmart on Route 58 Sunday night, according to police.

• Abner Patzan, age and address not available, was charged with driving while ability impaired, and first-degree aggravated unauthorized operation of a motor vehicle Monday night on Maple Avenue in Riverhead.

• Southampton police arrested a Riverhead man to implement an active arrest warrant in Flanders last Tuesday.

Jermaine Stevens, 47, was stopped for traffic violations when police found upon further investigation that he had an active arrest warrant from Southampton police. He was taken to police headquarters and held for arraignment.

Mr. Stevens has been charged with criminal mischief for the intent to damage property.

• A caller told police someone broke into their employee’s car in Riverside last Wednesday. The caller said the vehicle owner is out of the country, but is expected to return in a week or so. Police noted in an incident report that a follow up with the owner will be conducted.

• A police report listed in Riverside notes a walk-in complainant said an auto repair she hired in 2020 no longer has possession of her vehicle. She had hired the shop to paint her vehicle for $1,400, according to the incident report. An officer will follow up.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.