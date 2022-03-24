Rocky Point resident Danielle A. Rowley, formerly of Riverhead, died March 11, 2022. She was 51.

Ms. Rowley was born March 9, 1971, in Riverhead. She was a 1989 graduate of Westhampton Beach High School. Family said she loved going to the ocean and she was a good cook.

Predeceased by her mother, Mary Ann Guyer-Amato, she is survived by her children, Greyson Rowley and Emmerson Rowley, both of Jamesport; and her sister, Carla Rowley Meza of Florida.

The family will receive visitors Friday, April 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A memorial Mass will take place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to The Wilson House in East Dorset, Vt.