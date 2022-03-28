Riverhead resident Eugene A. Robinson Sr. died March 25, 2022, at his home. He was 91.

Born Sept. 5, 1930, in Hanover County, Va., he was the son of Archie and Ruby (Howard) Robinson.

Mr. Robinson married Mary Edley in 1950 in Riverhead. He was a construction worker and later worked at Splish Splash water park in Calverton.

He belonged to Tyre Lodge 91 and was a Prince Hall mason, a Shriner, and a deacon and choir member at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead.

Family said he enjoyed fishing, cars, antiques and carpentry.

Predeceased by his children Barbara Ann, Gerald and John, he is survived by his wife; his children Everett, of Calverton, Eugene, of Riverhead, Mary Brown of Calverton, Robin Brown of Riverhead, Yvette Bright of Lake Ronkonkoma, Doug Love of Riverhead, Lisa Goree of Southampton and Janet Terry of Riverhead; his sisters Gladys Johnson and Ethel Lee Houston, both of Virginia; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, March 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Galilee Church of God in Christ and at 10 a.m. Friday, April 1, at the church, followed by a funeral service at 11. Interment will take place at Washington Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made to the food pantry at Galilee Church of God in Christ.