Governor pushing for more restrictive bail law, Event concerns land Jamesport restaurant back in court

Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers remarks at a New York State Police graduation ceremony this month. The governor has outlined potential changes to the state’s bail reform law. (Credit: Darren McGee/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS REVIEW

Governor pushes for more restrictive bail law; local legislators have mixed opinions

Concerns over events have landed Manor Lane restaurant back in court

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Residents oppose parking amendments in Greenport saying they’re ‘anti-business’

NORTHFORKER

Celebrate Earth Month with a cocktail that tastes — and does — good

10 things to do on the North Fork this April

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Blustery northwest winds that could gust as high as 34 mph could make it feel more like 5 to 15 degrees, the NWS said. The low tonight will be around 24.