Flanders woman arraigned on vehicular manslaughter charge, released on supervised release

Amy Wesolowski leaves court Tuesday following her arraignment on upgraded charges. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Toxicology reports showed a Flanders woman had amphetamines more than 2 1/2 times the therapeutic range in her system at the time of a January crash that led to the death of her 4-year-old daughter, a prosecutor said at her arraignment in Suffolk County Criminal Court Tuesday.

Amy Wesolowski, 34, denied each of the counts in a grand jury indictment, including a top charge of vehicular manslaughter. Defense attorney Brian DeSesa of Sag Harbor told Judge Richard Ambro the medications in Ms. Wesolowski’s system at the time of the crash were prescribed to her for drug treatment.

Investigators said Ms. Wesolowski was leaving her own driveway on Flanders Road under the influence of drugs when she drove directly into oncoming traffic the morning of Jan. 14. Her 4-year-old daughter, Gracelyn Perkowski, was critically injured in the crash and died two days later at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Assistant District Attorney James Curtin said Gracelyn was thrown from the back seat of her mother’s SUV into the trunk due to the impact of the crash. He requested Ms. Wesolowski, who he said has a prior felony conviction more than a decade old, be held on $50,000 cash bail.

Mr. DeSesa argued his client is a lifelong resident of the Riverhead area who has never missed a court appearance. Judge Ambro granted Ms. Wesolowski supervised release on the condition that she continue in drug treatment as she awaits trial.

“I will consider revoking supervised release if you’re not [in treatment],” the judge told her.

Vehicular manslaughter is a Class C nonviolent felony carrying a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison. The grand jury indictment also includes a charge of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Ms. Wesolowski also remains charged with a felony count of aggravated DWI with a child in the car and misdemeanor charges of operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs and endangering the welfare of a child. She was originally arraigned in Southampton Town Justice Court in January on the initial charges prior to the grand jury indictment.

Both Ms. Wesolowski and her attorney declined comment Tuesday. Ms. Wesolowski is due back in court May 3.