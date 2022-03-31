Town plans another round of meetings on comprehensive plan, North Fork Breast Health Coalition to hold annual gala on April 8

Bernadette Tuthill, vice president of North Fork Breast Health Coalition, and her mother, Vanie, are both breast cancer survivors. The organization will hold its annual gala April 8. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, March 31, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS REVIEW

After surviving breast cancer, mother and daughter give back through North Fork Breast Health Coalition

Next series of meetings on comprehensive plan scheduled to begin April 12

Real Estate Transfers: March 31, 2022

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport Village approves funds for ferry queue redesign

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Northforker’s April ‘spring homes’ issue is now on newsstands

Spotlighting women in business: An interview with three local female entrepreneurs

WEATHER

There’s a chance for light rain this morning with a high temperature near 58 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. More showers are possible tonight and the low will be around 48.