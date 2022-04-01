Drag race events originally planned for this weekend at EPCAL canceled, You can rent goats at this North Fork farm

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Friday, April 1, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS REVIEW

Drag race events originally planned for this weekend at EPCAL canceled

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Girls rule at all three North Fork schools

NORTHFORKER

You can now rent Catapano Dairy Farm goats to help you landscape

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of April 2

WEATHER

There’s a chance of showers today with a high temperature near 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 34. Temperatures should continue into the 50s this weekend.