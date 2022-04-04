New York judge tosses out new district lines, Committee recommends strict buffers on retail marijuana sales

The Assembly lines split Riverhead and Southold Towns into two districts. (Courtesy of Center for Urban Research at the CUNY Graduate Center)

Here are the headlines for Monday, April 4, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS REVIEW

New York judge tosses out new district lines, says congressional map is ‘unconstitutional’

Committee recommending stricter buffers on retail marijuana sales in vicinity of schools, parks and other Riverhead hubs

Live theater returns to the Vail-Leavitt with production of ‘The Agitators’

Update: Seal pup appears uninjured after climbing fish ladder en route to Riverside traffic circle

As Riverhead Charter School expands STEM program, students tour PBMC to learn about technology in health care

Girls Basketball: Riverhead remembers championship season 10 years later

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Planners reviewing 14 affordable rental units planned next to Southold Town Hall

Southold Town plans to asks businesses to help maintain dark skies

Historian: Time to start plans for country’s 250th anniversary

NORTHFORKER

Yardcrop is building community one garden at a time

Shop Local: Getting the garden ready

One Minute on the North Fork: Homemade horseradish at Schmitt’s Farm

The List: Live more sustainably with these eco-friendly products

Interior designer Hadley Wiggins Marin creates timeless spaces that juxtapose eras

WEATHER

Expect increasing clouds today with a high temperature near 52 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 36.