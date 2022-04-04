New York judge tosses out new district lines, Committee recommends strict buffers on retail marijuana sales
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Monday, April 4, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS REVIEW
New York judge tosses out new district lines, says congressional map is ‘unconstitutional’
Committee recommending stricter buffers on retail marijuana sales in vicinity of schools, parks and other Riverhead hubs
Live theater returns to the Vail-Leavitt with production of ‘The Agitators’
Update: Seal pup appears uninjured after climbing fish ladder en route to Riverside traffic circle
As Riverhead Charter School expands STEM program, students tour PBMC to learn about technology in health care
Girls Basketball: Riverhead remembers championship season 10 years later
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Planners reviewing 14 affordable rental units planned next to Southold Town Hall
Southold Town plans to asks businesses to help maintain dark skies
Historian: Time to start plans for country’s 250th anniversary
NORTHFORKER
Yardcrop is building community one garden at a time
Shop Local: Getting the garden ready
One Minute on the North Fork: Homemade horseradish at Schmitt’s Farm
The List: Live more sustainably with these eco-friendly products
Interior designer Hadley Wiggins Marin creates timeless spaces that juxtapose eras
WEATHER
Expect increasing clouds today with a high temperature near 52 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 36.