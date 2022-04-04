Riverhead resident Annie Z. Jackson died March 28, 2022, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 88.

She was born Aug. 26, 1933, in Riverhead, to Daniel and Annie (Hughes) Hobson.

A graduate of Riverhead High School and Empire State College, she worked as a program director for Head Start in Riverhead.

She was a church clerk and the church historian of Friendship Baptist Church in Flanders and was a member of Riverhead Housing Authority.

Family said she enjoyed singing in the church choir, watching game shows, sewing and crocheting, writing plays, and spending time with family.

Predeceased by her husband, Roosevelt C. Jackson, she is survived by her children, Gail Jackson of Ohio; Rose Jackson of Central Islip; Barbara Harris, Laura Hatcher, and Gloria Fanfair, all of Georgia; Roosevelt Jr., of Southampton; Ronald, of North Carolina; Cathy Vallone of Riverhead; Daryl, of Riverhead; Vincent, of New York; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Family received visitors April 2 at Friendship Baptist Church, where a funeral service took place. Interment took place at Riverhead Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Peconic Bay Medical Center.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.