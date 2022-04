Linda J. Wheeler of Aquebogue died April 3, 2022. She was 74.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 6, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 7, at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer or Kanas Center for Hospice Care would be appreciated.