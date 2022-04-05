Photos: Riverhead Blue Masques present ‘SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical’

The cast of SpongeBob SquarePants the musical during a dress rehearsal Monday. (Credit: Tara Smith)

The auditorium at Riverhead High School has been transformed into Bikini Bottom as the Blue Masques present “Spongebob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical,” this weekend only.

Performances of the 2016 musical are Thursday, April 7 at 7 p.m., Friday, April 8 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, April 9 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Based on the animated Nickelodeon show created by Stephen Hillenburg, the musical tells the story of the characters’ response to impending doom as a volcanic eruption threatens to destroy their town.

It features a collaborative score with songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, The Flaming Lips, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, They Might Be Giants, T.I., David Bowie and other artists.

The show features Jacob Schiavone as SpongeBob Squarepants, Aydin Fideli as Patrick Star, Ava Sidik as Sandy Cheeks, Joseph Podlas as Squidward Tentacles, Cruz Mendez as Eugene Krabs, Brianna Tapia as Pearl Krabs, Matthew Nitti as Sheldon Plankton and Avery Rubino as Karen.

The drama club also teamed up with the school’s cooking club to offer a special dinner menu ahead of Friday evening’s performance. For an additional charge, you can enjoy a menu of SpongeBob-themed fare like a Krabby Patty, Salty Sea Dog or Patrick Star Pasta.

Or you can add on a meet and greet with the cast after Saturday’s matinee performance, where kids can take photos with the cast and get a behind the scenes look at the stage, set and volcano.

Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults and are available in advance online or at the door.